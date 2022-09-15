Rochelle Garza, the Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general, is scheduled to appear in Hunt County this week.
The Hunt County Democratic Party is hosting “Lunch With Rochelle" at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Texan Theater,2712 Lee St. in Greenville. Garza is scheduled to speak and take questions.
Garza is a native of Brownsville and the daughter of two public school teachers. She has spent much of her professional career as a civil rights lawyer fighting for children, immigrants and families on the staff of the ACLU of Texas and as a managing partner of Garza & Garza La, PLCC. She graduated from Brown University with a bachelor's degree in ethnic studies, the University of Houston Law Center with a law degree and the University of Texas Health Science Center with a master's degree in public health.
The Texas attorney general holds the top law enforcement job for the state and serves as the lawyer for the people. Garza will take on incumbent Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in the statewide election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Texan Theater Lobby Coffee Shop will be open for the event.
