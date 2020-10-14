A garage sale benefiting a local veteran who’s in a tough medical situation will be held this Friday and Saturday at the VFW in Greenville.
Over the last couple of weeks, friends of U.S. Army veteran Adam Morel – who recently suffered a back injury that became infected and sepsis set in – have been organizing the benefit.
“It just breaks my heart if a veteran can’t get help, and this is a man with a family and five children,” said Cathe Leach, who is planning the event along with her cousin, Amy Schmuker.
“So far, we’ve had some donations, including one of $500, and someone else brought a bunch of stuff for us to sell that they were going to donate to Goodwill, but heard about what we’re doing and thought it was a good cause,” Leach added.
The garage sale will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Friday and Saturday in the parking lot of the VFW in Greenville at 5200 Wellington St.
Those wanting to donate can either do so in person at the garage sale or through a fundraiser posted for the Morel family on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3nM0xpf.
For more information, text or call 903-355-8661.
