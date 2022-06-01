The future of medicine in Greenville and Hunt County will be the focus of a luncheon presentation this week called
Growing for the Future, a Hunt Regional Overview.
The presentation during the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Membership Luncheon will start at 11 a.m. Friday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
Lee Boles, Hunt Regional president and CEO, will speak about the growth and expansion of the Greenville location and other campuses. Other speakers f will focus on NICU and maternity, Stryker Mako (robotics-assisted surgery) and orthopedics, 4DCT, immunotherapy, the cancer center, and cardiovascular and stroke.
An expansion to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville is nearing completion. A ceremonial ground-breaking event was conducted in February 2021 on the two-floor, 31,000-square-foot expansion that will house Hunt Regional’s women’s and surgical services, featuring 21 new patient rooms and a 27,000-square-foot renovation of the obstetrics facility.
Hunt County voters approved $28 million in bond financing for the project in May 2019.
The surgical center expansion is predicted to allow for continued growth and new providers and services.
Speakers at Friday’s luncheon are expected to include Dr. Abdul Jalil regarding neurology; Dr. David Liao with orthopedic surgery; Dr. Asif Khattak regarding neonatology; Dr. Roger Belbel on interventional cardiology; and Dr. Meera Shreedhara regarding medical oncology.
Booth displays will be presented from Hunt Regional Lab Solutions, Hunt Regional Medical Partners, Hunt Regional Healthcare's Mobile Mammography Coach; Hunt Regional Home Care; Hunt Regional Outpatient Therapy Services; and the Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation.
Lunch will be provided by Chick-fil-A. Pre-registration for Chamber members is $25 and includes lunch. Non-member or day-of-event registration is $30.
Additional information is available online at http://www.greenvillechamber.com or by calling 903-455-1510.
