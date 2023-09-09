The hard, life-saving work that firefighters do every day does not go unappreciated.
In this spirit, friends of longtime Wolfe City volunteer firefighter Ray “Bootie” Lair are raising money to help him and his family as he continues to recover from triple bypass surgery.
While Lair was released from the hospital on Wednesday, it has been at least four weeks since he has been able to work and his doctor has also advised him not to drive for about another month. Meanwhile, monthly bills have been piling up.
“Bootie has always been a faithful member to Wolfe City Volunteer Fire Department, even chasing the fire trucks to emergencies before actually becoming a member,” wrote Aaron Deary, who started a fundraising campaign for Lair on the crowdfunding site, GoFundMe. “It is never easy to ask for help when we need it, but Bootie never once, in his almost 30 years of serving others, gave a second thought to helping where he could.
“If you are able to help Bootie and his wife, I know it would be greatly appreciated,” Deary said.
The direct link to the GoFundMe page benefitting Lair is: https://tinyurl.com/wkrfrp2m.
So far, since going live Wednesday, more than 40 people have contributed to the campaign and have raised a total of nearly $3,500 toward its $5,000 goal.
