Five weeks ago, Kyndall Johnson tragically passed away at the age of 7 after a drowning accident in Merit.
This Saturday, friends of Kyndall’s family are having a fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. at VFW Post 4011 in an effort to offer some amount of relief to the family.
Saturday’s event is to include food sales, a raffle and live music performed by Dyllon Crabb as well as husband and wife duo Brodie and Rebekah Crump.
While a GoFundMe campaign was started for the family back in late June to help them with funeral costs, this one was organized with the intention of helping the family in general.
“This community is so powerful and always helping those that need it and this family needs it,” said Kerri Stampley Gibbs, who’s helping with the event. “So, I’m asking to please stop by and help in anyway you can.”
