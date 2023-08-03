Greenville’s volunteer burlesque group Troupe De Lish plans to have its third annual charity burlesque show on Sept. 30 to raise money for Bras for the Cause – a group that helps fund breast cancer survivor services and also helps Hunt Regional Medical Center with purchases such as its mobile mammography coach and 4D CT scanner.
But first, Troupe De Lish is in need of funds itself to pay for production costs associated with its upcoming show, and will be having its “Fundraising for a Cause” event this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uptown Forum in downtown Greenville.
To clarify, this Saturday's fundraiser for Troupe De Lish will not be a burlesque show. It will, instead, feature vendors selling a variety of homemade items and baked goods, and also include a silent auction and live music.
To help reach Troupe De Lish’s goal of $5,000 to pay for the production costs of its September show, the group is also still accepting sponsorships (with $250, $500 and $1,000 packages available) until Tuesday, Aug. 15. Any funds that Troupe De Lish raises in excess of the $5,000 goal are to go directly to Bras for the Cause.
Last year’s charity burlesque show featured eight performers who performed a total of 11 routines, with “wine tasting” as the unifying theme.
“The idea behind the theme was that each performer, like different types of wine, had their own characteristics and flavor,” Troupe De Lish founder Erica Painter said.
Despite the inherently adult (yet playful) nature of burlesque shows, the troupe has received a generous about of community support for its previous two shows.
“Actually, I’m not really all that surprised by the support I’ve received. A lot of the people here have been really supportive of me through everything, and since this show is pretty much my brainchild, people have supported me with this as well,” Painter said. “Also, it’s for a good cause, so I’m hoping people will see beyond the pasties and see the heart of it.”
Those interested in making donations, becoming Troupe De Lish sponsors, or simply learning more about the group can reach out through its Facebook page.
