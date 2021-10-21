Aviation and automotive fans will find Greenville is the place to be on Saturday, Nov. 6, as the city will be playing host to two transportation-related events on the same day.
• Majors Airport, the City of Greenville municipal airport, is hosting a Fly-in event between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day. The event is free and is scheduled to include antique warbird aircraft on display, a children's play area and other aviation-themed activities.
Organizers note one of the highlights will be "Ready 4 Duty," a Douglas DC-3 that served from the Caribbean to the North Atlantic during World War II. It was one of 20 American aircraft that surprised a German U-Boat and sank it off the coast of Brazil, according to the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), which owns and operates a fleet of historic war planes.
For pilots planning to drop in, organizers note there will be discounts on fuel and hotel stays.
Majors Airport is a city-owned airport five miles southeast of Greenville. Originally named Majors Field, it is home to L3 Technologies Mission Integration Division (MID), which performs aircraft modification. Majors Airport is named for Lieutenant Truett Majors, the first Hunt County native to perish in World War II, snf began operations on June 26, 1942, as a training center for the United States Army Air Forces.
Additional information on the fly-in is available by calling 903-457-2960.
* For those searching for fun vehicles which stay on the ground, the Third Annual Torque N' Tire Throwdown- Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on the parking lot of Innovation First International, 6725 W. FM 1570 in Greenville.
Admission for spectators is $5 per person with children 12 and under free. There will be food trucks and vendors available, although coolers are welcome.
Vehicle registration is scheduled 9 a.m.- noon at a cost of $25. Awards will be given in multiple categories and winners will be announced at 3 p.m.
The event benefits the Hunt County Children's Advocacy Center. Information on car/vehicle registration and/or sponsorship and vendor opportunities is available at https://www.ccnetx.org/events
Those wanting dditional information can contact the center by calling 903-454-9999.
