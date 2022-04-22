The 2022 Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show begins today, kicking off a schedule of fun, food and entertainment.
Michelob Ultra is the title sponsor for the Hunt County Fair, which runs through May 1. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting and raising of a giant American flag will take place at the fair entrance next to “Fair Boss,” the fair’s official mascot.
The fair gates and buildings are scheduled to officially open at 5 p.m., followed by the naming of a Fair Queen and Princess.
The Hunt County Only Junior Heifer Show starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Livestock Pavilion. Back at the Creative Arts Building, the Decorated Cookie Contest is scheduled at 6 p.m. along with the Kids Crafts and the Cookie Walk, which begins at 7 p.m.
Chris Knight and special guest Tanner Usrey are the featured artists on the main stage Friday night.
Little Texas, with special guest Cody Wayne, are set for Saturday. La Reunion Norteña and special guest Sol De La Kumbia perform Sunday.
This year’s music lineup is being presented by Freedom Ford by Ed Morse and Freedom Buick GMC by Ed Morse.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission to the fair is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12 before 8 p.m. Admission is $20 and $10 after 8 p.m. All-you-care-to-ride armbands are $30 Friday and $35 Saturday.
The Hunt County Fair is hosting its 55th year in 2022.
The late Harold Payne purchased the “Fair Boss” statue a few years after the fair began and donated it to the Hunt County Fair Association.
Those wanting additional information about the fair can visit huntcountyfair.net, call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net
