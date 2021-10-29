Anyone looking for Halloween and/or fall festival events will be able to take their pick during the next few days, with multiple events lined up throughout Greenville and Hunt County.
• The Candy, Costumes and Cars Drive-Thru event is being presented by the City of Greenville between 4 until 5 p.m. Sunday, or until all the candy is gone, in front of the Greenville Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. City and county employees will be providing bags of candy to motorists.
• Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT) and Family First Home Health are presenting the Hunt County Senior Service Alliance Happy Halloween Costume Party and Halloween Social, starting at 10 a.m. Friday at the SCRPT offices at 4912 Lee Street in Greenville.
• The MRW “Haunted Trails Of Terror” is in its 13th annual run at 8 p.m. at 10593 County Road 3605 in the woods just outside of Quinlan. The event is promising fun for all ages and continues Friday and Saturday. Entry is free, although donations are accepted and volunteers are being sought to participate. Additional information is available by calling 903-268-5662.
• The Celeste Youth Sports Association is hosting the Small Town Showdown all day Saturday in downtown Celeste. Activities include a chili cook off, car/bike show, a cornhole tournament and a concert by Matthew Middleton and Texas Drive. Additional information is available at celestesports@yahoo.com.
• The Campbell Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the Fall Festival starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at the fire station, 111 Main Street in Campbell. The event will include barbecue, games and a Pie A Firefighter for a $10 donation.
* The Harvest Quinfest is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in downtown Quinlan. The event will feature shopping on the “Huckster’s Mile, bounce houses, a petting zoo, a candy walk, dunk booth, face and pumpkin painting, pumpkin giveaways and live music from Michael Summers & 30 Miles East. A hayride shuttle will be available at A.E. Butler/Quinlan ISD Administration Building.
• Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 E Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville, is hosting Treat Street from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, or until the candy runs out. Those attending are asked to enter from the Joe Ramsey Boulevard entrance.
• First Baptist Church in Caddo Mills is hosting a free fall festival between 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday at 2503 First Street in Caddo Mills. There will be candy, popcorn, games and prizes.
• Creekside Church of Christ, 6113 Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville, is hosting a Trunk Or Treat at the church, staring at 6 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a chili supper, candy, games and family fun.
• The Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy: Greenville is hosting a Fall Festival starting at 6 p.m. Saturday in the campus gym, 8503 Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville. The event will feature face painting, games and prizes, a gift basket auction, music and live concert, a concession stand and drinks. Admission is free and tickets to play games are 50 cents each.
• The Vinyl Countdown store, 8110 Wesley Street in Greenville, is hosting a Halloween Hootenanny from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, featuring music, treats, candy for kids, a kids costume contest, photos and more. Additional information is available at 903-494-5015.
• Harvest Bible Church, 4915 State Highway 34 South in Greenville, is hosting a Fall Festival immediately following the morning service Sunday. Everyone is welcome got candy and games designed for ages 3-12, or the kids at heart.
• Quality Care ER in Greenville is hosting a Trick Or Treat event, featuring full-sized treats, between 3 and 8 p.m. Sunday at the new facility, 8090 Monty Stratton Boulevard.
• The West Tawakoni Trunk or Treat Fall Festival is scheduled starting at 4 p.m. Sunday at the West Tawakoni City Park and is presented by the West Tawakoni Friends of the Park. There will be people handing out candy, hay rides, games and costume awards.
• Love and Integrity Funeral Cremation Services and the Greenville North Community Association have scheduled The Pink Out Halloween Drive-Thru, starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at 4900 King Street. Additional information is available by calling 903-453-8100.
• Halloween on the Square is scheduled in downtown Celeste between 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
• A Fall Festival Celebration is scheduled at 5 p.m. Sunday for the friends and families of Grace Family Church, 7327 County Road 3223, Lone Oak. The church is presenting an open house featuring food, games and trunk or treat.
• The Commerce Chamber of Commerce is hosting Trick or Treat on the Square starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, downtown on the square. Lineup will begin on Washington Street by the barber shop and walking traffic will flow one way around the square.
• Faith Outreach of Greenville, 1501 Division Street, is presenting a Hallelujah Night at 6 p.m.Sunday. The church will be handing out candy, hot dogs and popcorn until 8 p.m. Additional information is available by calling 903-455-0207.
• Keep Wolfe City Boo-tiful is hosting a free Trick-Or-Treat Main Street event in downtown Wolfe City between 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday. Additional information is available by email at kwctb@att.net
