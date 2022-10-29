Believe it or not, kids and families had a lot of fun during an era where there were no televisions, video games or cell phones.
The Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum will be taking a step into the past next Saturday, by hosting the annual Frontier Fun Day event.
Children will have a chance to participate in a variety of activities such as making campfire biscuits, butter and crafts, watching rope making and blacksmithing demonstrations and participating in carnival games.
All of the activities will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the grounds of the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, 600 Interstate 30 East in Greenville.
Admission is $5 per child, ages 4-15, with one adult free for each paid child. After that, it will be $5 per adult. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Those wanting additional information can call the museum at 903-450-4502.
