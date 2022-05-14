COMMERCE – When professor Olga Andreyeva wakes up each morning, among her first tasks is to attempt to connect with friends and family in Ukraine.
“I spend a lot of time thinking about it,” she said of the war unleashed on her country by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I’m overwhelmed with emotions; you can understand it because I’ve got a lot of friends and family there. I start my day just trying to connect to them and find out how they are doing, how my cousin’s sister is doing.”
Her cousin’s sister will be 87 in July and she lives alone. She was age 6 in June 1941 when she woke up one day to explosions from Nazi bombs and shells raining on Kiev. On Feb. 24, she woke up again to the sounds of bombs and shells and explosions, this time courtesy of Russia, which shares deep cultural ties with Ukraine.
Dr. Andreyeva, a retired professor of foreign languages at Kharkiv National University of Arts, was at Texas A&M-Commerce last week to join her son-in-law professor Robert Rodriguez and political scientist Ayal Feinberg in a symposium about the war in Ukraine.
Andreyeva is a resident of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, which is only a short drive from the Russian border. The city of 1.43 million in northeast Ukraine is one of the country’s major cultural, scientific, educational, and industrial centers. Its capture is a key Russian objective. In recent weeks, however, a Ukrainian counter offensive has driven Russians into a retreat from the city.
It might be surprising to know that Kharkiv and Commerce have something in common.
Largely though the efforts of Rodriguez, a member of the faculty, A&M-Commerce has a partnership and memorandum of understanding with Kharkiv National Automobile and Highway University. Before the onset of the pandemic and now the war, A&M-Commerce students traveled extensively throughout Ukraine as part of a study-abroad program. They visited places in the news today such as the capital city Kiev, Lviv, Odesa and Kharkiv.
Rodriguez met is future wife Irina (Andreyeva’s daughter) in the early 1990s while they were students in Kansas. At the symposium, he displayed a photograph of himself and his bride outside the handsome six-story Kharkiv Regional Administration Building in 1996. Russian shells and missiles have since reduced the building to rubble.
“The devastation of these last couple of months – and whatever comes in the future – has had a dire impact on millions of Ukrainians worldwide, including our own family,” said Rodriguez.
One justification Putin gave for launching the war was to protect ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking people from Ukrainian Nazis. Ethnic Russians have a large presence in eastern Ukraine. One such person is Andreyeva, who was born on the Volga River in Russia, where she attended school. Her father was Russian and her mother was Ukrainian. The family moved to Ukraine when it was still a republic of the former Soviet Union.
“I’m a good example of the Kharkiv population which Putin thinks he needs to protect,” said Andreyeva, who considers herself a Ukrainian.
The truth is, the vast majority of Ukrainians, including ethnic Russians and Russian speakers, are appalled by the indiscriminate death and destruction wrought by the Russian invasion of their country, according to Andreyeva.
“Even those who were in doubt, now they see what’s going on,” she said.
Ukraine was scarcely a blip on the radar for many Americans before the war began. People would ask Andreyeva where the country was. Some thought it was part of Russia.
“Now everyone knows we are not Russia,” she said.
Andreyeva has been in the United States with her daughter and son-in-law for roughly half a year. She had expected to be back in Ukraine long ago, but the war has changed everything.
One thing changed is the way people regard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Many people had considered Zelenskyy, a former television actor and comedian, to be a clown, and he came under heavy criticism, she said. That perception is gone, and Zelenskyy is now considered a genuine president and courageous national leader.
Earlier this week, Congress approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, which will include heavy armaments and humanitarian relief. The package, however, is being held up in the Senate by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky on procedural grounds.
“We appreciate what your people, your government is doing for us now. It supports our resistance and it means a great deal, and it matters a great deal to me as well,” said Andreyeva.
In the end, the vast majority of Ukrainians want what most Europeans want – to live in a free, sovereign, and democratic country.
“Ukrainians have always wanted real democracy,” she said.
Andreyeva said she intends to return to Ukraine “as soon as it is possible.” She said she wants to go back to a country with its original borders intact, where people can live secure, peaceful, decent lives.
