“I have a t-shirt that says, ‘Underestimate me. That should be fun,’” Brenda Hinesley Jeffries of Greenville said with a smile.
That motto is fitting for Hinesley Jeffries, who, as both an artist and as a businesswoman, has taken being a lifelong learner to heart.
Currently, Hinesley Jeffries is the featured artist of the month at At the Top Art Gallery in Greenville. One of the things that many will notice about her work is how they explode with color, whether it’s a variety of rich textures made from one color or from several colors.
One especially striking example is her piece, “As a Couple,” which consists of a pair of canvases, both sporting vibrant, liquid-like streaks of various red tones. Hinesley Jeffries created it using a “pour painting” technique in which acrylic paint was poured onto one of the canvases and they were then pressed together, causing the paint to “squish” and create almost a mirror image on both canvases when they were pulled apart.
While she’s only been painting for a few years now, Hinesley Jeffries is already regularly pushing herself to try new things.
“When I got back into painting three or four years ago, I was doing more abstract type things, but more and more, I would look at the swirls of blue and purple and see flowers or birds, so I’ve been incorporating more realistic elements into my art lately,” Hinesley Jeffries said.
Long before delving into painting, Hinesley Jeffries applied her creativity in several other mediums, including pottery and basket weaving.
“I actually got my start when I was six years old when my family lived in Florida. I would make little flowers out of tissue paper and sell them to the neighbors,” Hinesley Jeffries recalled. “I was pretty successful at that, because it’s pretty hard for people to say no to a six-year-old girl.”
As Hinesley Jeffries grew up, she became increasingly interested in beadwork. Eventually, she and a friend opened a bead store in Sarasota, Florida called Beading Elements, where they sold beads and other beadworking supplies and taught classes in beadworking.
“We sold everything needed to make necklaces, we taught classes and we loved our many customers like family,” Hinesley Jeffries said.
Hinesley Jeffries’ beadworking prowess also led to another adventure when she was commissioned to make a custom purse for a friend who worked for Crystal Cruise Line, which was decorated with beadwork in the shape of two seahorses (similar to the Crystal Cruise Line logo).
“When the captain saw her purse, he asked her where she got it. When she told them I made it for her, I was invited to their home office and offered a chance to sell purses to the ship,” Hinesley Jeffries said. “I got a lovely, free 11-day cruise through the Baltic out of the deal.”
About eight or nine years ago, Jeffries closed her bead store and now lives in Greenville with her husband, Thom Jeffries – who is also a mixed media artist and will be featured at At the Top Gallery in June.
