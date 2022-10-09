Opportunities will abound in Hunt County this month for anyone wanting to wear a costume, grab some candy or enjoy the cool fall weather.
Here is a list of some of the events planned during October:
• Christ Community Church, 5500 Sayle Street, Greenville, is presenting its Fall Festival this Wednesday between 6 and 8 p.m. Activities planned, all free, include an escape room, games, a puppet show, face painting, cake walk, music, food and more.
• The Lone Oak Middle School Jr. Beta Club students are presenting a spooktacular evening at the school between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is $5 or a donation of five cans/non-perishable food items. Activities will include a trunk or treat, spooky maze, hayride, a consume contest and a concession stand. The food drive is to benefit Community Seeds.
• The 32nd Annual FunFest, presented by the Royse City Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to fill the streets of downtown between noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring a full day of fun, including live music, contests, KidsZone activities, vendors and the annual RunFest 5k. Those wanting additional information can email info@roysecitychamber or ashlee@roysecitychamber.com, or may call 972-636-5000.
• The Campbell Volunteer Fire Department plans a Fall Festival and Chili Dinner between 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Activities will also include a bounce house, games, and a pie-a-firefighter event. All proceeds go toward the department.
• The annual Lone Oak Oak Tree Festival is scheduled in downtown Lone Oak between 2 and 10 p.m. Oct. 29 and will include the “Trucks vs. Sirens” cornhole tournament that pits members of the Lone Oak police and fire departments, a hayride, vendors and more. Additional information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/1095204971363153/.
• Lamar Elementary School will host a Trunk or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29.
• The City of Greenville and the Hunt County Jeep Club are presenting the inaugural Jeep Trunk ‘n’ Treat, starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 in the parking lot of the Greenville Police Department/Municipal Court Building, 3000 Lee Street. The free event will include trick or treating, a decorated jeep and best costumed participant contests. Additional information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/621907322931034/?ref=newsfeed.
• Family Fellowship of Greenville, 401 Division St., is hosting its Fall Festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Activities will include hot dogs to eat, interactive games, inflatables, candy, carnival swings, crafts and more.
• The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is presenting the Halloween Hangout, sponsored by Terry Driggers Realty Services, at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Scheduled activities include a costume contest, food trucks including El Huarache and Yearby’s BBQ & Water Ice, and games. The night begins with the monthly Hanging with Heroes, who will hand out candy. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a presentation of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
• The Wolfe City Rail Trail has scheduled Boo on the Bricks between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Businesses and organizations will hand out candy and treats for kids along Main Street downtown, with special appearances planned from Elsa, Cinderella, Belle, Batman, Spider-Man, Batman and more costumed characters. Anyone wanting additional information or who may want to set up a display during the event can send a message to #wolfecity #wolfecityrailtrail #wolfecityhalloween #mainstreetwolfecity #kwcb.
• Highland Terrace Baptist Church, 4115 Joe Ramsey Blvd., Greenville, is presenting the free Fall Fest, between 6 and 8 p.m. Oct. 31. The free event is scheduled to include trunk ‘n’ treat, games, candy, prizes, and more.
