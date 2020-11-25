A group of friends and supporters of the late Dennis Strickland plan to gather this evening and prove that in Greenville “its always five o’clock.”
A parade in Strickland’s honor is scheduled to proceed through the center of town and pass by Texan Theater downtown, the site of Strickland’s popular “Hump Day Happy Hour” events.
Strickland, who would start each event by leading the crowd with singing “Well, in Greenville, Texas, it’s always five o’clock, because the courthouse clock always says five o’clock” was reported to have passed away Dec. 18 at his Greenville residence.
Those wishing to participate in the parade are being invited to decorate their vehicle and meet along the roadway next to the Splash Kingdom watermark inside the Greenville Towne Center, entering from the Roy Warren Parkway.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., of course, and then follow the Interstate 30 frontage road to Moulton, proceed to Park Street, then turn north onto Johnson, then head west on Lee Street and end at Wesley Street.
• A full memorial service for Strickland is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Kavanaugh United Methodist Church, 2516 Park St. in Greenville. The plan is to record the service and place it online within two days afterward.
