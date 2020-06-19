A planned political rally in Greenville is expected to include multiple speakers and Republican candidates for public office.
The Constitutional Freedom Rally is being hosted by the Texas Liberty Defenders group and is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hunt County Courthouse.
Organizers said the peaceful protest will feature retired Lt. Colonel Allen B. West as the keynote speaker. During a 22-year career in the United States Army, West served in multiple combat zones and received honors including a Bronze Star, three Meritorious Service Medals and three Army Commendation Medals, one with Valor device, and a Valorous Unit Award.
West currently serves as a political commentator is a candidate for chairman of the Texas State Republican Party.
