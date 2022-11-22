Hungry Hunt County residents looking for a free Thanksgiving dinner will again have at least three options available, two in Greenville and one in Commerce.
• The longest-running consecutive Thanksgiving tradition in Greenville, “Feed The Hungry,” will return to Clark Street Christian Church, 1402 Clark Street in Greenville.
There is no cost, and meals will be served at the church or can be delivered for the elderly and/or disabled residents. Volunteers are being invited to participate in the event.
To order meals, interested persons can call 903-455-3148.
The church began the tradition when Ernestine Katie Williams had a vision of providing a free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner to the elderly, the sick and shut-ins who would not have family to visit and who would not receive Meals on Wheels that day. She felt that Christians should not sit down to a bountiful spread until they made certain that God’s sheep were fed, and she called her mission “Feed the Hungry.”
She contacted her church for permission to use the kitchen facilities and called upon family, friends and local citizens to assist. Margie Wright and her daughter, Millie Edwards, worked with Ernestine, taking on more tasks as her health began to fail.
Williams received the Worthy Citizen of the year award in the early 1990s and asked Wright and Edwards to promise they would not let the mission die out.
Unfortunately the church will be unable to provide this year’s Christmas dinner.
• Omega’s Biscuits N’Eggs, 1814 Monroe St. in Commerce, is hosting the “Feeding the Community” free Thanksgiving lunch between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. The restaurant will provide a meal of turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll, drink and dessert.
Due to the support of sponsors including the Ben E Keith Company, Cross Trails Cowboy Church, Latsons, Don’s Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Family Auto — Commerce, Charter plumbing LLC, Don Louis & The Drifting Sages, First United Methodist Church- Commerce, Commerce First United Methodist Church, Cypress Bank and Commerce Funeral Home & Cremation Service the restaurant has announced it will have the ability to serve 1,500 people this year from Commerce and across Hunt County
Additional information is available by calling 903-266-3002.
• Top Rail Cowboy Church, 262 Horseman’s Road in Greenville, is hosting a Thanksgiving Feast between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday. Additional information is available by email at toprailcowboychurch@gmail.com
