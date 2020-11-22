Hungry Hunt County residents looking for a free Thanksgiving dinner will have at least two options available Thursday, one in Greenville and one in Commerce.
There will also be time for parades, an extra helping of cranberry sauce and football on Thursday, and shopping early on Friday morning, as many of us will have an extended weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday.
• The longest-running consecutive Thanksgiving tradition in Greenville, “Feed The Hungry” at Clark Street Christian Church, will continue this year, but with some changes because of the COVID-19 situation.
“There will be no dine-in meal this year,” said the church’s Berniece Reeves-Brown. “There will be delivery and pickup.”
The number of volunteers allowed to help prepare the food will also be limited and no one is allowed to bring in their own pies for dessert, as the church will be catering those this time around.
“And we are requiring everyone to wear a mask,” she said. “We will start delivering around 10 a.m.”
The church, at 1402 Clark St. in Greenville, began the tradition when Ernestine Katie Williams had a vision of providing a free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner to the elderly, the sick and shut-ins who would not have family to visit and who would not receive Meals on Wheels that day. She felt that Christians should not sit down to a bountiful spread until they made certain that God’s sheep were fed, and she called her mission “Feed the Hungry.” She contacted her church for permission to use the kitchen facilities and called upon family, friends and local citizens to assist. Margie Wright and her daughter, Millie Edwards, worked with Ernestine, taking on more tasks as her health began to fail. Williams received the Worthy Citizen of the year award in the early 1990s and asked Wright and Edwards to promise they would not let the mission die out.
Anyone wanting to volunteer or who may want additional information can call the church at 903- 455-3148 or email csccfeedthehungry@gmail.com.
Reeves-Brown said whether the church will be able to provide this year’s Christmas dinner will be based on how successful the Thanksgiving event turns out. She is aware of how important the dinner will be, but the church also has to consider the health of those participating.
“The need is going up, but the numbers are also going up,” Reeves-Brown said.
• Omega’s Biscuits N’Eggs, 1814 Monroe St. in Commerce, is hosting the “Feeding the Community” free Thanksgiving lunch. The restaurant will provide a meal of turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll, drink and dessert. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the restaurant will only be at 50 percent capacity, but meals can be picked up at the side door. Additional information is available by calling 903-266-3002.
• All State of Texas, Hunt County and the city of Greenville government offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday. Some Hunt County offices may also be closing early Wednesday.
Senior Center Resources and Public Transit will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
Banks and other financial institutions will be closed Thursday and reopen Friday.
The Herald-Banner business office will be closed Thursday but will be open for normal hours Friday.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and other Texas law enforcement agencies will be patrolling around-the-clock during the extended holiday weekend looking for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other motorists who are endangering themselves or the public.
