Greenville Fire-Rescue invites older adults or their caregivers to attend the fourth annual Senior Living Event this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center (5501 Business Highway 69 S).
The annual event is part of Greenville Fire’s year-round commitment to helping our older adults learn ways to create a safer living environment so that they may live longer in their homes by reducing fire and fall emergencies.
Greenville Firefighters Association Local 997 will be providing free hot dogs to those in attendance and vendors will be providing door prizes.
Over 30 vendors will be on hand, including Hunt Regional Medical Center, which is providing free blood pressure screenings. Vendors will have information on needs such as home health, hospice, long-term care, driver safety, cable/internet services, real estate, AAA, health and life insurance, dental needs, Meals on Wheels, and transportation.
Additional groups will have information on their free senior-friendly activities, including New Beginnings Church of Greenville’s Primetime group (Formerly Westview), the Walworth Harrison Public Library, Greenville Parks & Recreation Senior Program, SCRPT, Texas AgriLife Extension, and the Wesley UMC Joy program.
The event is co-hosted by Greenville Fire-Rescue, Family First Home Health & Hospice, and Greenville Firefighters Association Local 997, with special sponsors Superior One Health and SCRPT.
For more info, contact Sylvia R. Peace at 903-457-2940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.