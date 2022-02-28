The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department, Family First Home Health, and Greenville Firefighter’s Association Local 997 have scheduled the third annual Senior Living Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 S. in Greenville.
The free event is aimed at helping residents live longer in their homes by reducing fire and fall emergencies among our older residents. Greenville Firefighters Association Local 997 will be providing free hot dogs to those in attendance. Vendors will be on hand and are expected to provide information on healthy living, activities for seniors, health insurance, funeral planning, transportation, hospice care and much more.
The Connection Public Transportation will provide free rides to and from the event for those 60 years of age and above. Those interested can call 903-454-1444.
Masks are not required but are recommended for those attending.
Those wanting additional information about the Senior Living Event can call Greenville Fire-Rescue at 903-457-2940.
