Those whose musical tastes include blues, soul, funk, gospel, hip-hop or various fusions of any of those genres will soon be treated to a free concert in Greenville.
Titled “The Rhythm in Our Blues,” the Jan. 28 concert will serve as a kickoff for Greenville’s celebration of Black History Month. It will feature five different performers as they take the audience on a tuneful voyage through the Black music of the 1970s through the 1990s.
“Black culture is known worldwide for contributions to music, but this show is about more than just the appeal of the rhythm, because it’s also about our blues, because the music tells a story about how we’ve endured through adversity,” said Pastor Micah D. Johnson of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church (aka The Bread House), who was one of the main organizers of the event.
Another person who was central in developing the concept for the event was Greenville City Councilwoman Kristin Ciara Washington.
“This mostly grew from a general conversation I had with Micah about how to kick off Black History Month, and we decided on leading with music, because everyone loves music,” Washington said.
The free concert, which will begin at 5 p.m. at Greenville Municipal Auditorium (GMA) on Saturday, Jan. 28., will start off with Greenville’s own venerable blues band, The Blues Doctors, who will be followed by three different flavors of R&B and soul – provided by Band 150, Private Property, and the Soulful Soundz Party Band. The show’s deejay duties will be performed by Johnson, who will be spinning a mix of nostalgic tunes.
While the concert is free, tickets are available online at www.showtimeatthegma.com.
“Even though we’ll be celebrating Black music, we’re not looking to fill the audience with just Black people. We want this to be a fun event, and we invite people of all cultures to come,” Johnson said. “We also encourage people to dress in their favorite 70s, 80s and 90s fashions.”
With “The Rhythm in Our Blues” serving as a kickoff for Black History Month in Greenville, the following weekend will bring this year’s Legacy Awards and Dinner, an annual event in which local leaders are recognized for their contributions to Greenville’s Black community.
This year’s special honorees are to be Betty Mondy, Noble Gilstrap and Dimetrous Nixon.
In addition to the special honorees, the Legacy Awards will also recognize young people who have made a positive difference in the community as well as those who have accomplished much in the areas of business, sports, education, local government, medicine and the arts.
“When we see someone in our hometown that has a rare and special talent, we, the Legacy Committee have made it our obligation to highlight these achievements so that it is not only a beacon to our hometown, but to the world,” a recent post on the Legacy Awards’ Facebook page said.
The Legacy Awards and Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the GMA. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.showtimeatthegma.com.
Also in early February, a showcase of local Black art, ranging from drawings to spoken word poetry is being planned, as well as a showing of 1978 musical film, “The Wiz” (which starred the likes of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Lena Horne and Richard Pryor), Washington said.
