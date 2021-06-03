After they save lives, they tend to get a little hungry.
With that in mind, one local church wants to say thank you to all of the emergency workers in the area with a free lunch.
The Creekside Church of Christ is Greenville is sponsoring a First Responders Lunch.
The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. today at the church, 6113 Jack Finney Boulevard.
The church is inviting any and all first responders, including law enforcement officers, fire personnel, emergency medical services members, dispatchers and support staff, to attend the luncheon to enjoy hot dogs, burgers, desserts and sides. Drive-thru to-go boxes will be available.
