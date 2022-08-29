One of the most important steps you can take to protect your child is to make sure they are safely buckled in their car seat.
With that in mind, the Texas AgriLife Extension Office of Hunt County has planned a free car seat inspection this week.
The event is scheduled 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South in Greenville.
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, more than half of car seats aren’t installed or used correctly. The site also reported that the risk of death can be reduced by as much as 71% when car seats are correctly used and that road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States.
Thursday’s event is also being presented by the Texas Department of Transportation. Parents are reminded to bring their child and to provide their height and weight to make sure the seat being used is the correct one for them.
Anyone needing additional information can contact Rachel Walker with AgriLife Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiatives at 254-722-3052.
