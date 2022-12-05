Four people were killed and seven others were injured Sunday evening during a five-vehicle crash in Hopkins County, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Those who were killed were identified by the DPS as Celestino Reina, 60, of Sulphur Springs; Celia Reina, 60, of Sulphur Springs; and Maria Reina, 22, of Sulphur Springs. A 7-year-old boy of Sulphur Springs, also was killed. He was not identified by the DPS. All four were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings.
Along with the deaths, seven people were injured as a result of the accident, which occurred at 5:45 p.m. Sunday along state Hwy. 19 about two miles south of the Birthright Community, according to the DPS.
A preliminary DPS investigation indicated that a 2007 Toyota Avalon and a 1998 Toyota Avalon were facing north on the highway and were stopped preparing to turn left onto Hopkins County Road 4764.
A 2017 Ford E Series van was proceeding northbound and was traveling behind a vehicle that had passed the two Avalons on the shoulder. The driver of the 2017 van, Gerald Adams, 60, of Paris failed to control his vehicle’s speed and it collided with the 1998 Avalon.
The 1998 Avalon was sent into the southbound lane, where it collided with a 2023 Cadillac Escalade and a 2014 Kia Soul, which were traveling south on state Hwy. 19 The 2017 van also struck the 2007 Avalon.
The deceased were all occupants of the 1998 Avalon, according to the DPS.
The driver of the 2007 Avalon, Rebecca Goodson, 69, of Sulphur Springs, sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs, according to the DPS.
A passenger in the vehicle, Joyce Moore, 72 of Sulphur Springs, was transported to the same hospital in stable condition, according to the DPS.
Four people from the Escalade and one from the Soul sustained non-incapacitating injuries, according to the DPS. Adams was not injured, the DPS indicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.