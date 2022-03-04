On May 7, four of Hunt County's school districts—Greenville, Caddo Mills, Lone Oak and Wolfe City—will hold school board elections.
Quinlan, Celeste, Commerce and Royse City also had elections scheduled for May, but all of their candidates are running unopposed, so school board elections will not be conducted.
The candidates running in the contested races are as follows:
Greenville ISD
• Incumbent Anne Haynes and challenger Cedric Dean are running for Place 1.
• Bonnie-Jean Stewart (who was appointed after Janna Stephens resigned) and challengers Gary Sickels and Colleen McDonald are running for Place 3.
• Aletha Kruse, who represents Place 6, also filed for re-election but she is unopposed.
Caddo Mills ISD
• Incumbents Eddie Hall, Mark Sweeney and Jake Papageorgiou all filed to run for re-election.
• Challenger Dane Scoggins also filed to run.
• The three candidates who receive the most votes will fill the three available spots.
Lone Oak ISD
• Incumbents Justin Ramm, Donald Isenburg and Orville Gentry all filed to run for re-election.
• Challengers Chase Stokes and Andy Williams also filed to run.
• The three candidates who receive the most votes will fill the three available spots.
Wolfe City ISD
• Incumbent John Tisdale filed to run for re-election.
• Challengers Eric Williams, Cliff Wise, Courtney Allen and James Stewart also filed to run.
• The three candidates who receive the most votes will fill the three available spots.
