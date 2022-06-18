In preparation for the Cabaret for a Cause charity burlesque performance this October, a fundraiser to help with the show's production costs is scheduled for today, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Uptown Forum in Greenville.
The charity burlesque scheduled for Oct. 1 will be Greenville's second Cabaret for the Cause. Back in 2018, a group of volunteer performers and crewmembers dubbed themselves Troupe De Lish and raised about $5,000 to support organizations that help survivors of domestic abuse.
At the inaugural Cabaret for a Cause, the 35-or-so ladies and gentlemen from the Hunt County area who made up Troupe De Lish danced, sang, and otherwise entertained with more unusual acts like angle grinding (in which an angle grinder is dragged across a metal garment to produce sparks). It was held in the courtyard of the Corner Street Pub.
This year, Troupe De Lish will be performing to help Bras for the Cause Hunt County in its fight against breast cancer.
Today's support event for Cabaret for the Cause will include live music, food and a silent auction.
Auction items will include:
• $100 gas card from Celeste Insurance Agency.
• $125 basket from HOTT LOX beauty salon.
• Signed books from Commerce author Rick Parent.
• Tickets to see country music artist Jack Ingram perform at the Texan Theater.
• Gift certificates from local businesses, including Texas Tattoos And Art Gallery, Conner's Corner Collectibles, Meek Treasures, The Coin Shop, and Landon Winery.
Those with questions about Cabaret for the Cause or who would like to help may contact Cabaret for the Cause organizer Erica Painter's Facebook page.
