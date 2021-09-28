Wolfe City will always have a place set aside for the memory of a former police officer who was killed in the line of duty 46 years ago.
Saturday morning, surviving family members of Tom Ellis “T.E.” White gathered alongside representatives of the city of Wolfe City, the Wolfe City Police Department, Wolfe City Fire Rescue, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department and more for a ceremonial unveiling of a historical marker honoring White, who died on July 8, 1975.
At the time Wolfe City’s only patrolman, White was killed by a sniper’s bullet as he sat in his police vehicle in downtown Wolfe City early that morning.
In the early 1950s White became a police officer for Wolfe City then later became an officer for the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department, before returning to the Wolfe City Police Department.
The memorial was established outside of the Wolfe City Hall and Saturday’s ceremony included remarks from White’s family, Wolfe City Police Chief Matthew Martin, Mayor Sharion Scott and First Pentecostal Church of God Pastor Joyce Pattison.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard presented a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.
White is one of 11 peace officers from Hunt County who have been killed in the line of duty who are remembered each May during the National Peace Officers Memorial Day in front of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in Greenville. Several of White’s surviving family members typically attend the ceremonies.
A park along the Wolfe City Rail Trail is also named for White.
