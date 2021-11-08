Services were pending Monday for longtime Herald-Banner editor Melva Geyer, who passed away Friday.
Herald-Banner Publications Publisher Lisa Chappell remembered her personal relationship with Geyer spanned decades.
“Melva was the editor at Herald-Banner Publications when I started as a sales representative in 2003,” Chappell said. “While she was not fond of loud sales reps and despite that I was likely the loudest one in the advertising department, Melva and I soon became friends. She was a wonderful editor and an asset to our community, she will be missed by many.”
Geyer attended Hamburg junior and senior high schools and, after graduating the University of Iowa in 1968, Geyer began her career with the newspaper on Dec. 29, 1969, serving as editor from 1992 to 2005.
During her tenure Geyer helped guide the Herald-Banner’s direction as it grew from one paper focusing on Hunt County, to adding newspapers in Rockwall County and Royse City. During the interim the Herald-Banner also expanded into online outlets, including web sites, Twitter accounts and Facebook pages.
Geyer also was very active in community service and events in Greenville and Hunt County, serving on the boards of the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum and Child Protective Services alongside long friend the late Marjorie Moore.
Geyer also was involved with the Chamber of Commerce Beautification Comittee, which eventually became Clean Greenville and then Keep Greenville Beautiful. Geyer also helped established Cause for Paws and was a longtime member and supporter of the Greenville Daybreak Rotary.
Geyer retired from the Herald-Banner in 2005, later taking a position with Marketing & Public Relations at Hunt Regional Healthcare.
Carol Ferguson worked with Geyer as a reporter and feature writer for the Herald-Banner between 1972 and 2016.
“She was one of my best and closest friends,” Ferguson said, adding that Geyer was a invaluable guide in crafting her writing.
“Of course, we were both Iowans, so I suppose that helped,” Ferguson said.
Jerry Brinegar of Athens, Ga., Geyer’s first cousin, grew up with her in Hamburg and posted the news of her passing on his Facebook page.
“She’s been my sidekick in politics and religion throughout life and just recently was considering coming to our Thanksgiving Dinner in Athens but just wasn’t up to it physically,” Brinegar said. “I miss her deeply.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.