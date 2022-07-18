Fan communities, or “fandoms” as they're often called, have long been associated with avid supporters of sports teams. However, in recent decades, the fandoms surrounding movies, television series, books, video games and other forms of entertainment have been building stronger communities of their own.
In this spirit, former Greenville resident and filmmaker Matthew Cowling Grammer recently completed a documentary titled “Ordinary Things,” which chronicles the experience shared by the thousands of fans of “The Office” television series who met in Scranton, Pennsylvania for the first-ever Office Super Fan Festival in 2021.
Popular for its deadpan, “mocumentary”-style of story telling and its cast of eccentric-but-oddly familiar characters that cause audiences to say, “Yep. I used to work with a guy like that,” “The Office” was a hit show when it aired from 2005-13, and Cowling Grammar was one of its many fans.
“I got hooked on 'The Office' around 2007, when I was still in college at UT Dallas,” Cowling Grammer said. “The festival was originally scheduled for 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus, and at first I decided to go (to the festival) as just as a fan.
“But, I brought my camera, and since I create branding videos as a freelance videographer and I know how to draw stories out of people while interviewing them, people started telling me all these really compelling stories about what the show meant to them and how it helped them through difficult times in their lives,” Cowling Grammer explained. “When I got home with all of it, I knew I had something much bigger to work with than I anticipated, but it really just kind of fell into my lap.”
In the documentary, Cowling Grammer made a point of appearing in it himself as little as possible — just enough to help with transitions between interviews and other segments.
“The documentary isn't so much about the show as it is just letting people tell their own stories,” Cowling Grammer said. “In fact, some of the people who have seen the documentary who aren't really familiar with 'The Office' have found it engaging.”
As he was working on editing the documentary, Cowling Grammer posted about it on a Facebook group page for fans of "The Office,” and soon discovered that David Rogers, the editor of the series, was a member of the Facebook group.
“I sent a cut of the film to him, and within 30 minutes of him receiving it, he replied back to me saying, 'This is great,'” Cowling Grammer said. “He then showed it to the creator of the American series (there was an earlier British series by the same name), Greg Daniels, and he liked it. I also heard from Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight (Schrute), that he liked what he had seen.”
The world premier of “Ordinary Things” will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 30, both in-person at Blanc Studio in Forth Worth and will also be livestreamed. Tickets for both experiences are available through www.ordinarythingsdocumentary.com
“We're going to have a huge projection screen, food trucks, and games at the in-person event, but we also wanted to share the documentary and the experience with the world, whether they want to watch from China or Greenville, Texas,” Cowling Grammer said with a chuckle.
More information about the documentary can be found on its website as well as on its Facebook and Instagram pages, all listed under “Ordinary Things Documentary.”
