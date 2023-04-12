By Travis Hairgrove
Herald-Banner Staff
With superhero movies still consistently filling movie theaters and pulling in subscriptions to streaming services, the comic book format of extraordinary do-gooders facing off against villainous masterminds continues to entertain and inspire audiences of all ages.
One person who is in the process of taking his love of the genre from mere appreciation to creating his own comic book is Matthew Holland of Royse City, who’s working with talented artists and industry veterans to bring his vision – The Intergalactic Riptoadz – to fruition.
The Intergalactic Riptoadz belong to a species of amphibious aliens and they are refugees from a war-stricken planet, Holland said as he started to explain the premise behind his comic book.
As the Riptoadz continue on their travels, they notice that large populations of various species are mysteriously disappearing, and find out that an alien trafficking ring is preying upon the inhabitants of several different planets. The Riptoadz then end up leading an intergalactic revolution in which they battle space pirates and other wicked foes.
“One of the ideas behind the project is to increase awareness of human trafficking, and it’s about how a lot of times there are people in power who are behind the scenes pulling the strings and profiting from the suffering of others,” Holland said. “For centuries, peoples’ lives have been stolen while those who are guilty of trafficking often walk freely.”
While Holland, himself, has long enjoyed drawing, for the Riptoadz, he is mostly handling writing duties. As for the drawing and inking, he has enlisted Brazilian artist Emanuel “Manu” Silva – and for coloring, he is working with Dan and David Kemp of Kemp Studios.
“Me and Manu belonged to a lot of the same (Teenage Mutant) Ninja Turtle fan groups and we just hit it off, so we’ve been sharing art for years,” Holland said. “I think that what we’ve been able to make together has come out pretty cool.”
Meanwhile, colorists Dan and David Kemp are industry veterans, and their work has been seen in several well-known comics, such as Spawn, Spiderman, Thor, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, and Wolverine.
To continue to fund the project, Holland plans to launch a campaign in May through Kickstarter – which is a well-known crowdfunding site used to fund creative ventures, such as films, music, video games, board games, and publications including comic books.
“We’ll be going live with a new Kickstarter and plan on printing the comic by the end of the summer,” Holland said. “The Kickstarter will be to raise money to pay for things like artist commissions, materials, printing costs, distribution, and marketing materials.”
Updates on the Intergalactic Riptoadz and the upcoming Kickstarter campaign can be found on the Intergalactic Riptoadz Facebook page.
Now 43-years-old, Holland’s interest in drawing began with a simple gift he received from his second grade teacher – an old book about how to draw cartoon characters.
“It was an old book from the 1940s that showed how to draw old school characters like Mighty Mouse,” Holland recalled. “For me in the second grade, getting that book was a big thing, and it really helped me discover my love of drawing.”
As for comic books, he later became an avid fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
“I grew up in the country near lakes, so I was always catching different lizards, frogs and other animals,” Holland said. “So, when I first saw the Ninja Turtles, these reptilian mutants, it just really appealed to me and sent my imagination flying.”
While Holland continued to draw and think of characters and stories, he didn’t seriously start planning on publishing his own comic book until 2020, when COVID-19 hit.
“The pandemic absolutely put me on that track, because I found myself with more time on my hands, so I decided to spend that extra time doing something that I love,” Holland said.
Now back to working full-time, Holland spends his time raising his two daughters and otherwise “drawing, inking and sculpting [his] life away.”
He’s also in the process of illustrating a children’s book about blended families (families that include a couple and their children from previous relationships).
“I grew up in a blended family, and the story is actually one that my mother wrote, so I’m illustrating it and making a kids book out of it,” Holland said. “My friend, Chris Gage, is doing the editing and helping make it what it needs to be.”
