For three decades, former Greenville resident Dick Brown worked at LTV/E-Systems/Raytheon as an illustrator and supervisor. Then after he retired, Brown became a journalist in Hunt County.
Dick and his wife Penny raised their three children—Derek, Barry and Teri—in Greenville.
After leaving Hunt County, Dick and Penny moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. At present, they live in Conroe, Texas.
In 1974, Brown embarked on a project to memorialize historical places in Greenville. Some of his drawings depict locations that still exist, while others are based on old photographs.
“I like to do pen and ink drawings, and I like history,” Brown said during a recent interview. “I had gotten to know Walworth Harrison, and he pointed out some of the historic sites in town. As a freelancer, I sold the idea of doing a calendar with my drawings to First Greenville National Bank. But I put myself behind the eight-ball because the bank wanted them finished in November so that they could be available for Christmas. That was in October, and I only had four drawings ready! It turned into midnight oil lots of nights. But the experience was fun. I enjoyed the reactions and comments. Plus, the Greenville calendar got me several commission jobs.”
While he was working at E-Systems, Brown studied psychology at East Texas State University in Commerce.
“I eventually changed my major to journalism,” he said. “It took me 14 years to finish my degree! After I retired, I saw an ad for a reporter at the Commerce Journal. I worked there for two or three years. Eventually, I changed to the Greenville Herald-Banner where I was a reporter covering news and politics, and I was also a feature and column writer. My weekly column was titled ‘The Bottom Line’ and I kept writing it even after we left Greenville. Later on, I worked at the Bay City News in South Texas.”
After his years of experience in writing for newspapers, Brown started to write books.
“My first effort, “The Day Steam Died” was semi-autobiographical,” he said. “It is about a young man who grew up in a railroad town and then became a journalist in the tobacco city of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The reporter investigates the illegal smuggling of tax-free cigarettes to the New York black market.”
Even though he had moved from Greenville, the place obviously made a significant impression on Brown. In fact, he has written a series of five books about a fictional Northeast Texas town called “Bois D’Arc,” which is based on Greenville. “Blue Bloods of Bois D’Arc” (2016) and “Blue Bloods of Bois D’Arc: Last Generation” (2018) begin the story. He has recently completed a further three book series which follow the last surviving member of the Worthington family.
The books portray several Bois D’Arc families, beginning in the late 1960s and then continues their saga into subsequent years/
The following is a synopsis of the opening chapters of “Blue Bloods of Bois D’Arc.”
Football star Rod Miller, who hopes to get a scholarship at Texas A&M, lives with his widowed mother, his sister and brother in the Flats near the now-closed Texas Star Cotton Compress. Although the bank president and town patriarch Rudolf C. Worthington III opposes his granddaughter Cass Worthington dating Rod, she continues to see him.
The schools have recently integrated, and Rod is thrilled to be able to play on a team with his best friend Thomas Earl Jefferson, Jr., who is called Junior. The addition of football players from the now shuttered Booker T. Washington High School to the Bois D’Arc High School Armadillos makes the team’s chances at a district or even a state championship markedly improve. Football comes before everything else in Bois D’Arc.
In addition to his other writings, Brown has penned a “paranormal” detective series with “Spencer West, P.I.’ as the investigator.
After leaving Greenville, Brown wrote “King of the Mountain: The Jerry Moore Story,” a biography of a remarkable college football coach.
“When we moved back to North Carolina in 2004, Jerry Moore was the coach at Appalachian State University,” Brown said. “He had formerly coached at SMU and Texas Tech, but his big success came at this small college in Boone, North Carolina. He led his 2005 Appalachian State Mountaineers to the NCAA Division I-AA football championship.
“For three years, I trounced up and down the sidelines because the Wolverines kept winning games. They also won championships in 2006 and 2007, and these games were equally as exciting as the first championship in 2005. I froze my buns off watching the games which were often played in extremely cold weather.
“In 2007, the Appalachian State Mountaineers beat the Michigan Wolverines 34-32 in front of 110,000 fans at the Big House in Ann Arbor. It was described on the cover story of Sports Illustrated magazine as the biggest upset in college football.”
Brown is writing a screenplay about Moore with the working title of “Miracle at the Big House.”
