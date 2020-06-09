Leon Powers, the longtime chief of the Greenville Police Department and the Oldest Living Retired Police Chief in the State of Texas, has passed away.
Visitation for Powers is scheduled from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home in Greenville. A graveside service is planned at 10 a.m. Friday at Memoryland Memorial Park in Greenville.
Powers, 94, died Sunday. He served two decades as the Greenville chief of police and was honored by the Greenville City Council in March 2017 for having achieved the law enforcement milestone.
Powers began his law enforcement career in 1955 and served as chief of police of the Greenville Police Department from 1968to 1988.
During a 2012 interview with the Herald-Banner, Powers spoke of his lengthy tenure, along with the dozens of plaques, photos and mementos highlighting his career which covered one wall of his garage. One of his favorites was the paper noting he had graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.
“It’s signed by Hoover,” Powers said of the certificate from former FBI director, signifying he had completed the training on June 5, 1962. “Bobby Kennedy was the attorney general back then.”
Powers was one of four law enforcement officers chosen from the state of Texas to attend the academy that year. Only three of them graduated.
Among the other keepsakes that found a place on the wall are the records of all the other law enforcement training schools Powers attended and completed.
“I’ve been to the one at Texas A&M in Bryan/College Station,” Powers said. “I’ve been to the one in Richardson. I’ve been to SMU. I’ve been to just about all of them I guess.”
There are also certificates from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Education.
Powers served under eight city managers while police chief and was a past president of both the North Texas Peace Officers Association and Texas Police Chief’s Association.
There is also an award on the garage wall honoring Powers as a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
“You have to be a chief for 20 years before you’re eligible for that one,” he said.
Powers credited his longevity to his daily regimen.
“I don’t drink, I don’t smoke and I’ve never taken a drug,” Powers said, pointing to the Bible on the table next to the chair in his den. “I open that first thing every morning.”
In the middle of all of the other remembrances on the garage wall is one non-law enforcement related item, one that Powers wanted to make sure and point out.
It was presented to him in 1996 by the Johnson Street Church of Christ.
“They gave me that for 35 years of teaching Bible class,” he said.
