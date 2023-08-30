As September approaches, many will be reminded of the jarring shock of what happened 22 years ago on 9/11.
On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the man who served as navigator for Air Force One on that day will speak about his experiences at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
Lt. Col. Everett DeWolfe had a 28-year career in the U.S. Air Force – the last 12 of which were spent serving on Air Force One.
For eight years prior to joining the Air Force One crew, he flew vice presidents George H. W. Bush, Dan Quayle and Al Gore; as well as secretaries of state George Shultz, James Baker, Lawrence Eagleburger, Warren Christopher, Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell.
From 1993 to his retirement from the military in 2005, he served on Air Force One. After the Air Force, DeWolfe worked at L3 Communications (now L3Harris) until retiring from there in 2020.
DeWolfe’s presentation will be at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Admission to the museum will be free for museum members.
Otherwise, there will be general admission charge of $6 for adults, $4 for seniors, veterans and college students, and $2 for those who are 6 to 18 years old. For additional information, the museum can be contacted at (903) 450-4502.
