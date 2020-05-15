Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.