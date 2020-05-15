This weekend’s weather forecast is prompting a delay in the displaying of hundreds of United States flags and crosses in the median along the Audie Murphy Overpass in downtown Greenville.
Tim and Aletha Kruse of Greenville had intended to begin installing the annual patriotic memorial today and continue the project into Saturday if necessary.
But the National Weather Service was predicting chances for rain and thunderstorms to start this afternoon and increase overnight and through Saturday into Sunday morning.
As of press time Friday, the revised plan was to begin the installation Monday afternoon. Volunteers are being asked to meet in the parking lot of the Johnson Street Smokehouse, 2810 Johnson St., at 4 p.m. Monday. Several people will be needed to help with assembling crosses, and are asked to bring their own hammers, and two or three volunteers to assist with the flags themselves.
The Kruses are intending to install 276 crosses and 200 United States flags along the overpass in preparation for the Memorial Day to Independence Day stretch.
The crosses represent every Hunt County resident killed during World War I, World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, who were identified with assistance from the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
A GoFundMe page also seeks financial assistance for the installation.
Details of the project are available at www.facebook.com/GreenvilleFlags.
Those wishing to make a donation can visit www.gofundme.com/greenville-flag-project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.