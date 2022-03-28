Volunteers will spread out across Greenville in a little more than two months, assisting local residents with whatever they may need during the annual For The City campaign.
“For The City 22” is scheduled June 1-4. Volunteers are being asked to sign up and organizers note teams will be able to provide light construction, roof repairs, yard work, outdoor painting for homeowners only and assorted other services for residents in need, and those who are elderly in the community.
The application process for volunteers and those seeking assistance is available at ForThecity.info
Activities which have been conducted in previous years have included painting, yard work, public area cleanups along major thoroughfares as well as public parks, schools and public buildings and ramp Building in conjunction with Golden K Kiwanis.
Random Acts of Kindness have included mowing and yard cleanups for local elderly residents, shut-ins, and others who are unable to perform the tasks.
The biggest single project undertaken during the 2020 For The City campaign in Greenville was the reconstruction of the pedestrian bridges along the Longbranch Trail.
