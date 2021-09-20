Last month, the audience at the Hump Day Happy Hour at the Texan Theater in downtown Greenville enjoyed the piano stylings of nonagenarian and new local resident Jay Barnhart.
He began piano lessons 85 years ago when he was five-years-old. While music has continued as part of his life, he began to perform regular gigs 20 years ago after retiring from his medical career as a general practitioner in North East, Maryland and then as the Miami Dade County, Florida medical examiner.
Barnhart’s huge repertoire includes a number of classical tunes which morph into popular songs. For instance, Barnhart smoothly transitioned Chopin’s Etude “Rain” into “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Over the Rainbow,” “Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head” and concluded with “Pennies from Heaven.”
The performer continues to amaze audiences with his ability to play more than 1,000 songs from memory. His wife Ruth sits beside him at the piano to remind him of the various songs’ titles, and then he skillfully executes each number.
Recently, Barnhart, Ruth, their daughter Jayne Palmer and her husband Mike Palmer talked about Barnhart’s life as a musician as well as a medical professional.
“I took piano lessons when I was five,” Barnhart said. “Then when I was twelve, I started playing a huge pipe organ at a church. You have to use your feet, and there are three keyboards. In college I had a dance band, a combo with the piano, bass, trumpet and vocalist. I played piano in the dance band on Saturday night and played the organ at two church services on Sunday morning. I actually met Ruth at church.”
“We have now been married for 64 years,” Ruth said with a smile. “We toughed it out!” After entering medical school, Barnhart had to focus on his studies intensely.
“I wasn’t able to do music when I was in medical school, when I did my internship or when I began private practice as a general practitioner,” he said.
“About five years into his practice, he said that he wanted to get a piano,” Ruth said. “He wanted a Steinway. We went shopping and bought a 6-foot Steinway. It cost $5000! We couldn’t bring it to Greenville because of its size.”
Music had played a major role in Barnhart’s life as a young man,
“My father was a professional trombone player,” he said. “He wanted me as his accompanist while he played his trombone. We mostly played in church and at the Lions Club in the small Pennsylvania town where we lived. I also took lessons on the trombone and baritone; later on, I played trombone in my college marching band.”
In Maryland, the Barnharts’ home was connected to his medical office.
“We had the house and the office together,” Ruth said. “A door separated us from his work. I answered the phone every time it rang. People came to all three of our outside doors! Being from Pennsylvania, we believed that you do not say no to anyone. The general practice work was very, very hard.
“ You did not learn about bookkeeping or running a business in medical school. Oftentimes, we were in the office until nearly midnight.”
“He was the kind of family doctor who made house calls,” Jayne said.
“In the Chesapeake Bay area, he made house calls to the residents as well as to the six summer camps and to the five marinas,” Ruth said.
“I delivered 900 babies while I was a family doctor,” Barnhart said. “But I only delivered a baby at home once. I even delivered some second generation babies.”
Seventeen years after serving as a doctor in Maryland, Barnhart took a surprising career move.
“I was either burnt-out or just frustrated, and I decided to become a medical examiner,” he said. “I told Ruth that my New Year’s resolution was to leave this practice and go into a program to be a forensic pathologist.
“Most of the guys my age were getting new wives, new cars, new gold chains. After a few years, doctors get the itch.”
“He was 45 when he went back to medical school for four years and then had another year of residency,” Ruth said.
“After I got to be a board certified pathologist, I worked for Miami Dade County,” Barnhart said. “Living and working in Miami was a dream. You had the blue sky, the blue water, the scuba diving and the beautiful girls in bikinis. But working with the police, I had to go to some really bad places.”
Mike asked his father-in-law to talk about some of his duties as a medical examiner.
“I was involved in going to the scene of a crime, doing autopsies, being called by the defense to give a deposition, and finally, taking the stand as an expert witness,” Barnhart said. “I served as an expert witness about 300 times.”
After 17 years as a pathologist, he retired. Then he and Ruth moved to central Florida where he got involved in performing again.
“He played off and on for all those years, but when he retired, he played a lot,” Ruth said. “Every day he was at the piano.”
Eventually, he was paired with a homicide detective who played the violin.
“We performed as the ‘Dick Doc Duo’” Barnhart said.
From 2010-2020, the doctor accompanied a quartet of musicians called the ‘Geriatric Four Play.’”
“I was playing with them when I fell and broke my hip last year,” he said.
“He broke his hip in April 2020, and he and Mom moved to Greenville in June,” Jayne said.
“He had A-Fib and had a stint put in. Then he got Covid. It was very, very tough on him. I didn’t know if we were going to get him back. But he got to come home.
“When he was barely able to walk, not able to feed himself and not able to read, he could sit down at the piano and play. He couldn’t get full sentences out, but playing became a part of his recovery. His caregivers’ jaws dropped when he played for them.
“Physically, his body wasn’t responding the way we wanted, but he could go to the piano and play. It was just amazing! Now that he’s well, he really enjoys playing before groups of people again.”

