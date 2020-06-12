There are a lot of food trucks reportedly operating in Hunt County, serving meals to workers at construction sites and other locations.
Soon the operators of those trucks will need to obtain a permit from the county before they can be in business.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to approve the adoption of a permitting process for the vehicles.
County Director of Homeland Security Richard Hill, who also serves as the interim director of the Hunt County Health Department, said the number of the units in the county began increasing rapidly at the start of the year.
“Mobile food trucks are the norm with all of the building construction in the city,” Hill said, admitting construction has been at a lull during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As soon as this is over with it will be starting again,” he said, adding the trucks which have been operating have been notified of the plan.
“We have visited with them and warned them that sooner or later we would be doing a permitting system,” Hill said.
The county will be modeling its system after the city of McKinney and those of other health departments in Texas and will be based on state health regulations.
“Every mobile food truck that operates in Hunt County will have to be permitted through the Hunt County Health Department,” Hill said.
The only exception will be for trucks operating in the city of Greenville, which Hill said would likely be implementing its system.
The inspections will be conducted by the department’s registered sanitarian and by a representative of the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office who will review each truck’s fire safety. The inspections will be performed in the parking lot across the street from Hill’s office at 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville.
“When they pay the appropriate fee, we will issue them a permit,” Hill said.
“Will ya’ll be doing random inspections if show up at a site somewhere,” asked County Judge Bobby Stovall.
“Yes, and we’ll also be making visits to make sure the food trucks operating in Hunt County are permitted,” Hill said.
The cost of the program was also discussed, with Hill noting the city of McKinney charges $500 for a six-month permit.
“We’re thinking about starting this program off at $240 every six months,” Hill said.
The measure passed by a unanimous vote of the commissioners present.
