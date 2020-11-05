The Community Seeds of Lone Oak is on the move again, as the organization plans on distributing free food boxes in Greenville this week, with the event finding a new location.
The agency’s Bertram Cooper said the giveaways offered by the ministry, in combination with GoFresh USA, which is part of a national effort, expects to remain in the same spot for the next month.
“We will be moving to the National Guard Armory Building, 9314 Jack Finney Blvd., every Friday in November,” Cooper said.
The giveaways had been conducted during October at Highland Terrace Baptist Church, and previously on the parking lots at Greenville High School, Wesley United Methodist Church and Paris Junior College.
The giveaways will be distributed at 4 p.m. Fridays on Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
The food boxes are each expected to contain fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy products.
Volunteers are being requested to assist with the giveaways and are required to wear a face mask, be COVID-19 symptom-free, bring their own water and should arrive for the event by 3 p.m. for orientation.
The number of boxes delivered will depend on the size of the family being assisted.
Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673 or visit the website at www.cseeds.org.
