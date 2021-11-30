There is still an opportunity for area residents to help the Herald-Banner and Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH provide food for needy families during the 18th annual Cares and Shares Food Drive.
The event had been scheduled to continue until today, although Herald-Banner Publisher Lisa Chappell the need for donations has continued to increase.
“Our goal is to help FISH Ministries make sure that no one goes without food this winter in our community,” Chappell said Monday. “This is a lofty goal, but with your help we can do this.”
Last year’s drive brought in 14,850 pounds of food.
“Due to much lower than normal donations this year we are extending the food drive one more week,” Chappell said. “The new deadline to donate will be Dec. 7.”
Volunteers will be needed to pack the FISH Christmas boxes on Dec. 14-16.
Donations can be made available online via credit card, PayPal or Venmo at the agency’s web site, www.hcsmfish.org, can be mailed to Hunt County Shared Ministries, P.O. Box 124, Greenville, 75403 or can be arranged by calling the agency at 903-455-0545 or info@hcsmfish.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.