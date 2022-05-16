Historic and vintage aircraft are expected to be on display next weekend as the Commemorative Air Force hosts the Barnstormer Saturday Fly-In.
The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Majors Field, Greenville’s municipal airport. Admission and parking are free for the show, which will include a variety of aircrafts presented by the Confederate Air Force, the largest flying museum in the world.
Among the aircraft expected to be on display is “Ike’s Bird,” and Aero Commander L-26B, the smallest plane ever to fly as Air Force One when it was used by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the 1950s.
Also appearing will be a Douglas R4D, “Ready For Duty,” the Navy version of the DC-3. The aircraft also stopped at Majors Field during a Commemorative Air Force Fly-in in November 2021.
Several owners of historic aircraft will offer opportunities to purchase rides.
Additional information on Saturday’s Fly-In and the Commemorative Air Force is available online at https://www.ikesbird.org/greenville.
