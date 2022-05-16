Fly-In scheduled

A Douglas R4D, presented by the Commemorative Air Force was among the vintage aircraft that appeared at a Fly-In at Majors Field in Greenville in November 2021. The aircraft is scheduled to appear again at the airport on May 21.

 By Brad Kellar | Herald-Banner Staff

Historic and vintage aircraft are expected to be on display next weekend as the Commemorative Air Force hosts the Barnstormer Saturday Fly-In.

The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Majors Field, Greenville’s municipal airport. Admission and parking are free for the show, which will include a variety of aircrafts presented by the Confederate Air Force, the largest flying museum in the world.

Among the aircraft expected to be on display is “Ike’s Bird,” and Aero Commander L-26B, the smallest plane ever to fly as Air Force One when it was used by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the 1950s.

Also appearing will be a Douglas R4D, “Ready For Duty,” the Navy version of the DC-3. The aircraft also stopped at Majors Field during a Commemorative Air Force Fly-in in November 2021.

Several owners of historic aircraft will offer opportunities to purchase rides.

Additional information on Saturday’s Fly-In and the Commemorative Air Force is available online at https://www.ikesbird.org/greenville.

