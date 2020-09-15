A Florida man is in custody in Hunt County, charged with aggravated assault.
Kive Havie Smith, 38, of Pensacola, Florida, was taken into custody Monday night by officers with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Smith remained in custody as of press time Tuesday, being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $104,000 bond.
Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
It was unknown as of Tuesday morning whether Smith has an attorney to represent him on the charges, or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.
No additional information was immediately available.
