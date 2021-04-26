Continuing a tradition established more than eight decades ago, Greenville High School’s Lion Pride Band and Flaming Flashes are presenting the 2021 Band and Flash Floor Show.
“Journey through the ‘80s” is this year’s theme, with shows set for 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 at the GHS gymnasium.
Tickets are on sale now for $5 each and can only be purchased on line here: https://bit.ly/3aLSPa7 Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door.
The tradition of the Floorshow evolved soon after the formation of the two groups. The Greenville High School Band was organized by Ed Bernard in 1931.
The Greenville High School Flaming Flashes are recognized by many as the world’s first drill team, created by the legendary Gussie Nell Davis.
While Davis may be better known as the creator of the Kilgore Rangerettes drill team, the concept actually began years earlier with the Flashes. Davis was hired as the instructor of physical education and as pep-squad director at Greenville High School in 1928.
While at the school, Davis is credited for creating the Flashes which, depending on which history of drill teams web site is referenced, were considered the first “twirl and dance group,” the first “dancing pep squad,” or the first “dance and twirl organization that performed drills and did dance steps.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.