Hunt County faced flooding issues Monday, with some streets closed because of the heavy rains that fell locally overnight.
But the downpours were just the start of what was expected to be a week-long rain event.
The National Weather Service reported Majors Field, the city of Greenville Municipal Airport, received just over 1 inch of rain between 11:10 p.m. Sunday and 3:50 a.m. Monday.
The precipitation fell upon the soil, which was already at or near saturation following several days of rain, leading to another flood warning being issued for the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River near Greenville and the South Fork of the Sabine River near Quinlan,
With the Cowleech Fork already exceeding its banks, portions of the northern ends of several streets in Greenville — including Wesley, Stonewall, Johnson and St. John — were covered with water as of noon Monday, with barricades being installed.
Still, more rain was being predicted for the region this week. The National Weather Service forecast was calling for significant chances of showers and thunderstorms across North Texas through at least Thursday, before a brief break for the weekend and another round of precipitation starting Sunday night. The weather service is expecting another two to three inches of rain to flow upon the area by the end of the week.
Because of the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River, which feed into Lake Tawakoni, remaining under flood warnings, Tawakoni was reported Monday morning by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association to have reached a level of 438.59 feet, 1.09 feet above the spillway.
The lake had reached a level of 441.6 feet on Nov. 30, 2015, which was the highest seen on Tawakoni since a water level of 441.51 feet was recorded on May 8, 1969. The reservoir’s all-time record of 442.58 feet was set on May 1, 1966.
