Hunt County dodged another weather bullet as rounds of severe thunderstorms crossed the region for the second week in a row.
Multiple tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday night, including some just to the west in Collin County. Although Hunt County escaped tornado activity, it did receive a much-needed drenching that caused some localized flooding but also provided drought relief and dampened fire danger.
The latest round of severe thunderstorms left Hunt County under flood warnings. Majors Field, Greenville’s municipal airport, received more than four inches of rain between 9:55 p.m. Monday and 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, resulting in minor flooding issues.
The National Weather Service issued the warnings for the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River near Greenville and the South Fork of the Sabine River near Quinlan. The advisories were set to expire Wednesday afternoon.
The Cowleech Fork flooding once again created a spillway at the east end of Lee Street/Spur 302 in the Ardis Heights area of Greenville, prompting some anglers to try their luck. The flooding also forced closure of the intersection of Dalton and Wesley streets. The flood waters had receded as of noon Wednesday.
At least three confirmed tornadoes struck North Texas on Monday night, including an EF-1 tornado that caused damage in Blue Ridge in Collin County.
The same cell moved directly west to east across the northern half of Hunt County, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for the county and alerting the cities of Celeste, Commerce and Wolfe City.
The Wolfe City Fire Department activated the city’s tornado siren due to rotation detected in the cell just west of Wolfe City, but there was no touchdown and no damage was reported in the area.
The storms were the second in less than a week to bring tornadoes to the region. A tornado caused damage to homes in the Bluebonnet Ridge neighborhood of Rockwall early on the morning of March 30. No injuries were reported.
Hunt County is expected to avoid precipitation for a few days, but it will be windy and much cooler heading into the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for today to be sunny, with a high near 68, with a northwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph and a low tonight around 42.
Friday’s high is expected to be near 67 with a northwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph and a low around 38 by Saturday morning.
The long range forecast was calling for chances of thunderstorms, some possibly severe Monday and Tuesday of next week.
