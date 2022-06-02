There was a school resource officer who engaged with the gunman outside of a Uvalde elementary school last week. Then, there wasn’t.
A teacher left a backdoor propped open. Then, she didn’t.
“It could’ve been worse,” Gov. Greg Abbott said, praising the work of the local and state law enforcement. Then, it was learned that 77 minutes passed while children remained alive in the classroom, before law enforcement intervened.
Missteps, miscommunication and misinformation continue to further frustrate the public as it grapples with the news of another tragic mass shooting and seeks answers to what happened.
The timeline has changed multiple times since May 24, when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde killing 19 students and two teachers. And it is the state’s top leaders in government and law enforcement, once believed to be the most reliable sources, who are making and then walking back conflicting statements.
While it has proved to be frustrating for those demanding answers, Johnny Nhan, associate dean of Graduate Studies in the Department of Criminal Justice at Texas Christian University, said this is not uncommon especially in smaller communities with even smaller police forces.
“(Misinformation) is pretty common with smaller police departments and smaller agencies because they don't have a public information office,” Nahn said. “Especially with multiple agencies, if they don't establish who is going to say what, then different narratives or information goes out by different people, and it's not always accurate.”
Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that he was “livid” that information relayed to him and that he repeated to the public proved to be inaccurate.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin also got into a public dispute on the accuracy of provided information with Patrick saying on Fox News that state officials “were not told the truth" about the timeline. McLaughlin fired back saying Patrick’s accusations were untrue. The two later released public statements acknowledging misinterpretations and showing a united front once again.
Nahn said he believes in the case of Uvalde, misinformation was exacerbated by the high-profile status of the story and the number of state and local agencies that joined the investigation working to piece together what happened that day.
“It’s just a chaotic situation. In that case, I could see different bits of information coming out as being not accurate,” he said.
Uvalde is a predominantly Hispanic town in South Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio. It has a population of about 16,000 and is often described as a “close-knit” community.
While the police force makes up a large percentage of the city’s annual budget — 40% — this is also common in smaller communities where they are not set up to provide vast social services that larger cities provide.
In a statement, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, or CLEAT, also highlighted the drastic training differences between urban and rural communities in Texas.
“While our large cities and urban counties have ample resources and state-of-the-art training, our rural areas suffer,” it said, adding that it supported the independent investigation into the incident and subsequent responses currently underway.
“This false information has exacerbated ill-informed speculation, which has, in turn, created a hotbed of unreliability when it comes to finding the truth. The truth we all can trust,” it said. “For this reason, we believe that a strong, independent investigation by the U. S. Department of Justice with assistance from the FBI will discover what really happened, thus helping agencies everywhere to understand how best to stop a similar compounded tragedy from happening again.”
Nahn said that while he believes there will be widespread public relations lessons learned from the tragedy, he acknowledged that even larger, urban communities with their vast resources can still struggle with conflicting information in times of crisis and are still learning and establishing best practices.
Without dedicated resources, it is difficult to expect smaller agencies to reach consistency especially as the nature of ongoing investigations often leads to changing timelines, he added.
Nonetheless, he said one way to fight misinformation without excessive costs is by establishing a single information source that also develops strong relationships with the media, the public and other departments and agencies - a source that gives as much accurate information as possible as quickly as possible to appease information seekers, so that they do not turn to other less accurate means, but also does not impede the ongoing investigation.
“Have the human relationships in place so that when something does happen, it's not scrambling; there is one voice, one narrative,” Nahn said. “Establish a relationship among different departments pre-crisis.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.