Volunteers are being sought to help install one of the most patriotic annual displays in Hunt County next month.
The Greenville Flags project is again asking for the public’s assistance as it prepares to display hundreds of crosses and American flags along the Audie Murphy Overpass.
Tim and Aletha Kruse have announced that they plan to set out the display on May-16-17 in preparation for Memorial Day and the Park Street Independence Day Parade. They are asking volunteers to replace flags, and either the American Legion or VFW to retire worn flags. The couple said they have the flags and poles for the project and are hoping only for labor assistance.
Anyone wishing to donate toward the project or who is seeking additional information can visit www.facebook.com/GreenvilleFlags or www.gofundme.com/greenville-flag-project or can mail a donation to Greenville Flags Project, PO Box 1032, Greenville TX 75403
