One of the most patriotic annual displays in Hunt County is expected to return for its 10th anniversary in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
The Greenville Flags project is again asking for the public’s assistance as it prepares to display hundreds of crosses and United States flags along the Audie Murphy Overpass.
Tim and Aletha Kruse of Greenville began the effort in 2012. They intend to set out the display on the evening of Thursday, May 26. The project is in preparation for Memorial Day and the Park Street Independence Day Parade.
Volunteers are asked to assist with placing flags. The Kruse’s said they have the flags and poles for the project and are hoping only for labor assistance.
The crosses that will be placed along with the flags represent every Hunt County resident killed during World War I, World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. They were identified with assistance from the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
Anyone wanting to donate toward the project or who want additional information can visit www.facebook.com/GreenvilleFlags or www.gofundme.com/greenville-flag-project. The may also mail a donation to Greenville Flags Project, PO Box 1032, Greenville TX 75403
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.