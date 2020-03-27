The matriarch of one of Greenville’s legendary barbecue restaurants has passed away.
Goldie Faye Manning Fitzpatrick of Greenville, wife of the late Dewey Fitzpatrick, died Wednesday, March 18, at the age of 95. She was was co-owner, and behind-the-scenes CEO, with her husband of the Spare Rib Barbecue Pit.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cozine & Tarver Funeral Home.
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stay at home order issued by the Hunt County Commissioners Court and the Catholic Diocese of Dallas prohibits a physical funeral gathering at any church, so there will be no funeral mass at this time.
The family is planning to have a memorial service at a later date.
Dewey married Goldie three weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The couple was the parents of seven children. All seven graduated from college, four with master’s degrees.
One of the couple’s daughters, Anne Haynes, serves as the District 1 trustee on the Greenville Independent School District Board.
The Herald-Banner, remembering Dewey upon his passing in July 2013, noted how he opened The Spare Rib, serving on weekends only, in a building on Johnson Street near the railroad tracks. Initially, the restaurant had no name, but when he decided to place some newspaper ads, he was told the restaurant needed a name, and it became The Spare Rib.
“It just seemed a logical name — we were selling spare ribs there,” he said.
When the Audie Murphy overpass was built, he moved his restaurant to south Wesley Street. The Spare Rib closed in 2004.
Goldie belonged to and/or was a supporter of organizations including the United Way of Hunt County, NAACP, League of Women Voters, Women’s Guild, St. William Parish, the Interfaith Women’s Council, the Greenville Entertainment Series and the Dallas Symphony Concert Series in Greenville.
