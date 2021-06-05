The Greenville Police Department and Greenville Citizens Police Academy Alumni kicked off the the 2021 Summer Of Safety program with the f24th Annual Officer David Dickson Memorial Fishing Friday.
This year’s event at Graham Park offered kids an opportunity to fish with police officers, sheriff deputies, state troopers, constables, game wardens, firefighters, and paramedics.
The Greenville Police Department has also scheduled the annual Kid's Camp for June 7-11 at the Greenville Independent School District Sixth Grade Center, the Teen Police Academy June 21-25 at the Greenville Police Department and the Advanced Teen Police Academy July 5-9 at the police department.
Anyone wanting additional information can contact Crime Prevention Officer James Hamilton at 903-453-0432.
