The Greenville Police Department is already preparing to offer free and safe activities for local children this coming summer, which will include not only traditional favorites but new events as well.
Starting things off will be the Officer David Dickson Memorial Fishin’ Friday, which is celebrating a milestone when it take place on from 9 a.m. to noon June 3 at Graham Park in Greenville. It is the 25th anniversary of the program, which was started by retired Greenville Police Officer Phillip Kilgore and then renamed after Dickson when he passed unexpectedly. Hundreds of children typically turn out for the event, during which the Police Department provides the fishing gear, worms, and a hot dog lunch. The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department will be stocking the pond with fish in preparation for the big day.
Additional events scheduled include the annual Kids Camp at the Greenville Independent School District Sixth Grade Center June 6-10.
On July 1 and July 8, a truck from the Greenville Police Department will be visiting local neighborhoods and parks, with officers handing out popsicles.
July 18-22 the department will be hosting the Teen Police Academy for students that have completed the 8th grade or are in high school.
Aug. 4-5 the Greenville Police Department will be holding a Hunter Education Class. This is a new program being presented by Detective James White. In the State of Texas, hunters born after Sept. 2, 1971 are required to have this state certification. The Greenville Police Department offers this course to students aged 9-17 for the state required fee of $15.
Wrapping up the summer on the night of Aug. 13, the Parks Department and Police Department will be presenting a movie at the Splash Pad and cooking hotdogs at 6:30 p.m.
Anyone wanting additional information can contact Crime Prevention Officer James Hamilton at 903-453-0432.
