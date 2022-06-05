The pond at Graham Park has been the site of a big fishing event at the start of every summer for the past 25 years, and the tradition continued Friday.
The Greenville Police Department kicked off the annual Summer of Safety program with the 25th annual Officer David Dickson Memorial Fishin’ Friday.
The Summer of Safety originated with Fishin’ Friday, which was started by retired Greenville Police Officer Phillip Kilgore and then renamed for Dickson when he died unexpectedly.
Friday’s event drew a huge crowd of children, many of whom were fortunate enough to catch a fish. Some were luckier than others, according to Capt. Aaron Huddleston.
“One girl, a little while ago, caught a crappie which was bigger than any of the catfish we’ve seen,” Huddleston said. “The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife was good enough to stock the lake yesterday with 350 catfish.”
The police department provided the fishing gear, worms, and a hot dog lunch.
Other law enforcement agencies and groups participated in the event, including DrugFree Greenville, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Posse and the Greenville Golden K Kiwanis.
• Additional events scheduled for the Summer of Safety include the annual Kids Camp at the Greenville Independent School District Sixth Grade Center June 6-10.
• On July 1 and July 8, a truck from the Greenville Police Department will visit with local neighborhoods and parks, with officers handing out popsicles.
• July 18-22 the department will be hosting the Teen Police Academy for students who have completed the eighth grade or are in high school.
• Aug. 4-5 the Police Department will conduct a Hunter Education Class. This is a new program being presented by Detective James White. In Texas, hunters born after Sept. 2, 1971, are required to have this state certification. The Police Department offers this course to students aged 9-17 for the state required fee of $15.
• Wrapping up the summer on the night of Aug. 13, the Parks Department and Police Department will present a movie at the Splash Pad on Lou Finney and cook hotdogs at 6:30 p.m.
Anyone wanting additional information can contact Crime Prevention Officer James Hamilton at 903-453-0432.
